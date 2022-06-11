Man, 24, charged in fatal shooting that killed 2 men in Fort Worth Friday morning

A 24-year-old, who lived at the same apartment complex where two people were killed Friday morning, has been charged on suspicion of capital murder.

According to police records Saturday, Abram Orozco, was charged with indecent exposure and is also being held on a capital murder of multiple persons charge connected to the death of two men at a southwest Fort Worth apartment complex.

The fatal shooting occurred around 7 a.m. at the Club at Stonegate Apartments.

Police found two men dead at the apartment complex, who were later identified as 38-year-old Pascual Hinojoza Cano and 29-year-old Eduardo Ivan Ceballos Morin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday, responding officers said they found Orozco in the vicinity, but that he was arrested for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the shooting.

Court records also indicated that Orozco lived at the Club at Stonegate Apartments.

The 24-year-old is being held on $500,000 bond for capital murder charge and $750 for the indecent exposure charge.

Orozco’s arrest warrant wasn’t available Saturday.