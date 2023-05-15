Man, 24, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Kona

May 14—A 24-year-old Captain Cook man was critically injured after a hit-and-run collision Saturday on Highway 11, near the 110-mile marker in South Kona near Arthur Greenwell Park, according to a news release from Hawaii Police Department.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Police responded to an emergency call at 8:46 p.m. call of an unknown vehicle heading south on Highway 11 that hit the 24-year-old man who was walking south across the highway in the southbound lane. The man was not in the marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene. The 24-year-old was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to a statement.

Police at the scene determined one car was responsible for the collision. Police recovered debris from a 2002-2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck, possibly a Harley-Davidson edition.

A witness at the scene told police the Ford pickup truck was a light color, possibly silver, featuring a lift kit with oversized tires and a toolbox in the bed. Also, there were reports that the collision might have been captured on video surveillance, police said.

Police are asking the public to review their home or business surveillance feeds for any vehicle matching the description of the truck between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The truck would have sustained damage to the driver's side front fender, headlight and bumper.

Failing to not help someone after you hit them with a car when they are seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class B felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit opened a negligent injury investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All tips are kept confidential.