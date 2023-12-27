Man, 24, critically shot during fight in Washington Park neighborhood, 1 in custody

A 24-year-old man was left in critical condition Wednesday morning after he was shot in the face during a fight in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the victim was involved in a fight in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot in the face. The victim was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine, police said.

The gunman was taken into custody, and charges were pending.