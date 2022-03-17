Man, 24, fatally shoots father in University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center parking lot before later killing himself, police say

A 24-year-old man shot his father to death in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center late Wednesday afternoon before fleeing and killing himself in Baltimore County, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Lt. Glenn Shanahan said that around 5:30 p.m. the department received several 911 calls about a shooting in the hospital’s parking lot.

Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr. went to the parking lot and confronted his father, Shanahan said, and shot him several times in his torso and at least once in the head. The elder Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40 and from the 3000 block of Arunah Avenue, died at the scene. Police said the two were there to visit a family member.

The younger McEachern then got into his car and fled to Baltimore County, police said. He drove to Viaduct Avenue and Woodlawn Road, Shanahan said, and killed himself in a wooded area where Baltimore County police found him.

University of Maryland Medical System spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said the hospital’s emergency department remained open and that there was no impact to patient care.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their family members,” the statement said. “We would like to thank the AACoPD Police Department and Fire Department for their rapid response to the situation, and recognize the efforts of hospital staff who took quick action in attempting to render aid to the victim.”