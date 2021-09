A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Bronx NYCHA development, cops said Tuesday.

Jamel Shuler was shot in the upper body in front of the Forest Houses on E. 165th St. near Trinity Ave. about 2 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

EMS rushed Shuler to Lincoln Hospital, where he died later that day. He lived about two miles from where he was shot.

There have been no arrests. Police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.