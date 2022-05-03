Man, 24, indicted on murder charge in February slaying of 26-year-old Arlington mother

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted a 24-year-old man accused of murdering a 26-year-old mother of two in February, according to a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Valerian Osteen, of Fort Worth, was indicted on a charge of capital murder in the death of Marissa Grimes of Arlington. Osteen was also indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint/exposure to serious bodily injury related to a Jan. 9 incident, according to the release.

Osteen had been released from the Tarrant County Jail on a combined $15,000 bond on two domestic violence charges against the same victim in early January.

Grimes went missing from her Arlington home in mid-February after Osteen’s release on bond.

Police in February said they found evidence that suggested Grimes was dead around or inside the house where Osteen lived, which led to a search warrant.

Her body was found underneath the pier-and-beam house.