Man, 24, sentenced to prison for 2022 shooting death of friend in Lansing

LANSING — Jameer Johnson admitted shooting and killing his friend, Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, early last year in what he described as a drunken accident.

But a judge who sentenced him to prison on Friday said she shares a belief by Moore's family that Johnson isn't telling the whole truth about what happened.

"You told me you had a gun and hit a bump and it went off and killed Julian," Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk told Johnson on Friday. "I believe that’s bunk."

Draganchuk noted that Johnson's explanation was legally sufficient to support his manslaughter plea but added that "no one believes it."

Johnson, 24, received nearly nine years to 22½ years in prison for manslaughter and the mandatory two years in prison for felony firearm possession. The sentences are consecutive, meaning he'll have to serve a minimum of about 11 years in prison, with more than a year credit for time spent in custody.

The 23-year-old Moore was found dead near a set of railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue on May 2, 2022, about three days after he had turned up missing. He had been shot in the chest, and his body was covered with leaves, as if someone had tried to conceal it, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing last year.

Moore's body also had abrasions and scrapes consistent with it being dragged for some distance, a detective testified.

The shooting happened inside a vehicle in the area of Beal and West Barnes avenues, according to testimony

Johnson was charged with open murder a short time later. A set of his keys was found in the area where Moore's body was located.

Johnson in April pleaded guilty to manslaughter and felony firearm possession as a two-time habitual offender, saying he was holding a gun in the direction of Moore when the vehicle went over a bump and the gun discharged. A plea and sentence agreement fixed his minimum prison sentence for manslaughter at 107 months. The habitual offender designation bumped his maximum sentence from 15 years to 22½ years.

Speaking in court on Friday, family of Moore described him as kind and caring and someone who worked hard to provide for his family. The said they don't believe Johnson's account of what happened and believe he is getting off too easy.

Johnson told Draganchuk he "made a terrible mistake and I'm taking full accountability for it."

The judge suggested he come clean now that he has his plea and sentence deal.

"Man up and admit to yourself ... how you killed Julian," she said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man gets prison for 2022 shooting death of friend