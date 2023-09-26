Man, 24, shot dead Monday night in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

A 24-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood.

The man was not identified Monday night by police.

Wilmington officers were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Claymont St. Monday.

Arriving officers found a wounded man who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

Second shooting early Monday

About nine hours later, a 28-year-old man was shot in the city's Price Run community. That incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Carter St., according to police.

Police did not provide a medical condition for Tuesday morning's victim, but said he was stable.

Monday's incident remains under investigation and police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

There have been 85 people shot so far this year in Wilmington, 10 of them fatally, according to a database maintained by Delaware Online/The News Journal. While this is five more people shot this year than for the same time period in 2022, there have been two fewer people killed by gunfire in Wilmington during the same time period last year.

