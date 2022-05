A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday.

The victim was knifed during a quarrel on 40th St. near 14th Ave. in Borough Park about 10:20 p.m.

Medics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Cops recovered a knife nearby and took two people of interest into custody, cops said. Charges were pending, police said.