Man, 24, stabs parents while sleeping in their home on Long Island: NCPD

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents while they slept in their home on Saturday, according to Nassau County Police.

Around 11 a.m. Joshua Wilck entered the bedroom of his parents, a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, while they were sleeping. Police said Wilck started to attack the two with a knife. As the victims left the home, the suspect followed them and continued the assault.

Police said while outside, Wilck wrapped his arms around his parent’s neck. Officers arrived and placed the Wilck under arrest.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and are in critical condition.

Wilck was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and resisting arrest; police told PIX11 News.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

