Man, 25, allegedly shot 8 rounds into a garage. Elk Grove police found him 4 days later

A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday in connection with an Elk Grove shooting that occurred four days earlier, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man allegedly drove to a house around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 6 near Black Kite Drive and Silverberry Avenue in the Elk Grove city limits, officials said.

The gunman reportedly first knocked on the door, then retrieved a gun from the vehicle he was driving when no one answered the door. He fired eight rounds into the garage, according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release.

No one was hit or injured, police say.

Police said surveillance footage identified the alleged suspect later that day, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers located the suspect leaving an apartment in Woodland on Thursday, and he was arrested by detectives, according to law enforcement.

The man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said. He faces charges including shooting at an occupied dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, authorities said.

He is ineligible for bail, jail records show.