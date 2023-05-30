Man, 25, arrested, accused of shooting into Orange County nightclub last year, injuring 6

Orange County deputies announced an arrest Tuesday related to a shooting at a nightclub last October that injured six people.

Deputies said Cristian Burgos, 25, shot six people in an October 2022 drive-by shooting at Toxic Lounge.

They said he also fired shots into a hooka lounge a half hour later.

Investigators said Burgos has connections to a rival nightclub that was outbid to host a local rapper.

Read: 6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub

Detectives said they tracked him down after he was involved in a carjacking in January. They said ballistics from a gun found in that incident matched those from the October shootings.

Deputies said Burgos is being held in Seminole County Jail on federal gun charges.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.