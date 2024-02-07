Man, 25, arrested after gunfire struck a Peoria police vehicle
A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a Peoria police vehicle with gunfire on Jan. 26.
Donte Wright, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
On the night of Jan. 26, police were conducting a traffic stop on Gale Avenue's I-74 overpass when officers heard 12 to 15 gunshots ring out nearby, police said. One of the shots struck a police vehicle.
A license plate reader set up in the area identified a vehicle of interest, and police later found it abandoned on the 2600 block of N. Lavalle Court.
On Tuesday, police located Wright during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of N. University Street and found a firearm while searching the vehicle.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police: Man charged after patrol vehicle hit by gunfire