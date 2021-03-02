Man, 25, charged in July 2020 slaying in Detroit

Mar. 2—DETROIT — A 25-year-old man is jailed as he faces charges in a July 2020 slaying on Detroit's west side, court records show.

At about 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, an unidentified man was found slain outdoors on the 9700 block of Broadstreet. That's north of Joy Road and west of Dexter.

The victim had been shot.

At the time, Detroit police believed the victim was 25 to 30 years old, but didn't know his age or identity. Police now say the victim was a 25-year-old man.

Months later, Detroit police have arrested and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a man in the fatal shooting.

Darrell Peoples, 25, faces two charges: first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

He was denied bond at his arraignment, and will remain jailed as his case proceeds.

Peoples is due back at Detroit's 36th District Court on March 10 for his probable cause conference and March 17 for his preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenneth King.

He has requested a court-appointed attorney and will be represented by David Cripps.