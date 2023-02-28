Man, 25, dies after found stabbed in SUV in Queens

A 25-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was found stabbed in an SUV on a Queens street, police said.

The victim’s friend called 911 at 8:10 p.m. Monday to report the stabbing.

When police got to Woodhaven Blvd. and Atlantic Ave. in Woodhaven they found the victim inside a Subaru Outback with a stab wound to the rib cage.

He was initially in stable condition when medics took him to Jamaica Hospital but his condition worsened and he died at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, police said. His name was not immediately released.

It was not clear if the friend had been with the victim when the stabbing happened or if the attack happened inside the SUV.