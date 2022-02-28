Man, 25, dies after suspected drunk driver runs red light, crashes into his vehicle in St. Paul's Merriam Park, police say

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
Feb. 28—A 25-year-old man died after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and sped into his car over the weekend, according to St. Paul police.

Police arrested a 31-year-old on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide after the early Saturday collision in Merriam Park.

Officers called to Cretin and Marshall avenues found the driver of a sport-utility vehicle had T-boned a car. There was one person in the car, Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk, who paramedics took to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Officers reported a smell of alcohol coming from the driver, Linders said, and arrested him on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police are awaiting blood-alcohol test results.

The investigation remains underway.

