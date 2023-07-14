Man, 25, faces murder charge in one of three shootings in Boynton Beach June spree

BOYNTON BEACH — A dispute over a cellphone charger and insulting comments directed at a man's girlfriend led to a fight and gunfire in Boynton Beach last month that left one man dead and another facing a murder charge, according to a city police arrest report made public this week.

Officers took Carl Jean Francois, 25, into custody Tuesday. He faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators alleged that he shot and fatally wounded 29-year-old Jarvis Poitier during a fight late on the afternoon of June 21 at a home on the 3000 block of East Palm Drive.

Jail and court records do not list a current address for Jean Francois.

During a court hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned Jean Francois a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

Men were friends prior to fatal shooting, witness says

A witness told police investigators that Jean Francois and Poitier began fighting after Jean Francois insulted Poitier's girlfriend.

A woman identified in the report as Poitier's girlfriend later told investigators that the disagreement between Jean Francois and Poitier began at the same location a day earlier when she unknowingly borrowed a cellphone charger and did not return it. Jean Francois reportedly demanded that Poitier retrieve the charger from his girlfriend and return it to him.

The woman alleged that Jean Francois snatched the charger from her hands as she returned it, and that he continued to make rude comments to Poitier. According to a city arrest report, Jean Francois and Poitier continued to argue the following day and went inside the residence and began fighting, with Poitier initially getting the better of the fight.

After the two men wrestled each other to the ground, Jean Francois pulled out a gun and shot Poitier, the report said. Poitier spent several days on a ventilator at Delray Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries on June 28. The county Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Poitier died of complications from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said their search of a car still parked at the shooting scene hours after the incident revealed paperwork for Jean Francois.

A witness told investigators he did not know Jean Francois by name but noted that only two people were known to sit in the vehicle and leave their items inside. The witness was shown a photo lineup and identified Jean Francois as the person who fought with and shot Poitier, the arrest report said. The witness described Jean Francois and Poitier as friends and said both often visited the home.

Spate of shootings in city prompts officials to publicly address violence

The shooting was one of three such incidents to occur in Boynton Beach within the span of three days, prompting city and police officials to hold a June 22 news conference to address the spate of violence.

Police said the first shooting took place during a Sweet 16 birthday party on the night of June 18.

Two groups of juveniles started fighting about 11:30 p.m. in the Fraternal Order of Police parking lot at 1200 Miner Road, a location that's sometimes rented out for events. Police said Louijice Camille, 17, was shot and killed in the attack.

To date, the investigation remains active and Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County has offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The second shooting occurred the morning June 21 on the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue hours before the shooting on East Palm Drive. The shooting on Northeast 11th Avenue sent three people a hospital. Investigators said no arrests were expected in that case as the victim declined to pursue charges.

During the news conference, Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga stressed that the three shooting incidents were unrelated.

"Nonetheless, gun violence has no place in our city," he said. "To the victims and families: We are united. We stand behind you. We will bring justice."

