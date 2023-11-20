Man, 25, fatally shot in Waialua

Nov. 20—Honolulu police are investigating after a 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound late Sunday in Waialua.

At 11:57 p.m. Sunday, the victim was with his friends and "became unresponsive due to a gun shot wound," according to a police report. It was not immediately known what led up to the man getting shot or who shot him.

CPR was performed but unsuccessful and the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. this morning. His identity was not immediately released.

HPD opened an unattended death case in connection with the shooting.