Man, 25, seriously injured in daylight Makiki robbery
Apr. 3—A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after five males allegedly robbed him in Makiki Saturday.
The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of South King Street at about 2 p.m.
Honolulu police said five males assaulted the victim, one of whom threw a beer bottle at him.
The suspects then took the man's wallet, police said.
The victim sustained pain throughout his body and a laceration to his face. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated and released.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.