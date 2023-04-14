Man, 25, shot dead on Staten Island: NYPD

A 25-year-old man was shot dead Thursday night on a residential street in Staten Island, police said.

The unidentified victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 10:45 p.m. in front of a home on Wright St. near Van Duzer St. in Tompkinsville, according to cops.

He was rushed by medics to Richmond University Medical Center but could not be saved.

The killer is being sought.

Police recovered a 9mm shell casings and a .380-caliber handgun at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the gun belonged to an accomplice of the shooter or to the victim, who has 10 arrests on his record, most for burglary, police said.