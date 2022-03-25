Man, 25, shot on East Flatbush street, dies days later

A 25-year-old Brooklyn man shot during last weekend’s spike in gun violence has died, police said Friday.

Kyle Lewis succumbed to his wounds at Brookdale Hospital Thursday from the gunshot to his upper body and left thigh, police said.

He was hit at 1:10 p.m. last Saturday during an argument with three men on E. 92nd St. near Ditmas Ave. in East Flatbush.

Two 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene but there have not been any arrests.

Police said two of the suspects were dark-skinned, one was wearing a red top, the other a white top.

It wasn’t clear what lead to the violence.

Lewis lived more than a mile away from the shooting, police said.

He was one of 29 people shot last weekend across the city. The NYPD had earlier in the week rolled out the first phase of officers assigned to the newly-formed Neighborhood Safety Unit and tasked with getting guns off the streets.