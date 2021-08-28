Man, 25, shot and killed in Queens

A gunman shot and killed a 25-year-old man in Queens early on Saturday, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot twice in the chest at Beach 84th St. near Shorefront Pkwy. in Rockaway Beach about 4 a.m.

He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

The deadly shooting was the first homicide in the 100th precinct this year, according to NYPD records. As of this time last year, two murders had occurred in the Queens precinct.