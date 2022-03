A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation in front of a Bronx apartment building, police said Sunday.

The victim was involved in an argument outside the building on Stebbins Ave. near Jennings St. when he was stabbed in the left side of his chest about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Cops have made no arrests.