Man, 26, arrested for drive by shooting in Lacey, police say

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault after he fired his gun in the direction of the Viking Lounge late Thursday night, according to Lacey police.

The incident was reported about 11:50 p.m. Thursday and announced by police Friday afternoon, according to a post on social media.

Police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Martin Way East after a report of a drive by shooting. Officers arrived to find bullet holes in a parked car and in the front of the building.

An investigation revealed the following: The 26-year-old suspect had been at the Viking Lounge prior to the shooting, allegedly causing problems and making threats, according to police. He left, then returned and fired 2-3 rounds in the direction of an employee standing outside the business, police say.

The bullets hit the car and building.

The suspect left the area again, then crashed his car in the 1100 block of Union Mills Road Southeast where he was taken into custody by police.

The man also was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.