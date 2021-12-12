Man, 26, arrested for drive-by shooting on Martin Way in Lacey, police say

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the Viking Lounge late Thursday night, according to Lacey police.

The incident was reported about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a post on social media.

Police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Martin Way East after a report of a drive-by shooting. Officers arrived to find bullet holes in a parked car and in the front of the building.

An investigation revealed that a 26-year-old man had been at the Viking Lounge prior to the shooting, allegedly causing problems and making threats before leaving, according to police. Police believe he returned and fired 2-3 rounds in the direction of an employee standing outside the business.

Police say the man left the area again, then crashed his car in the 1100 block of Union Mills Road Southeast where he was taken into custody.

The man also was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.