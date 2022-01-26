Man, 26, extradited to Wichita to face charges in fatal 2020 collision

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and brought from San Diego to Sedgwick County to face charges in connection with a fatal collision in 2020.

Gabriel Ortiz of Wichita was booked Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated battery, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Benjamin Blick said.

The accident happened in September 2020 when an Infiniti Q50 SUV crossed the center line of the roadway in the 5600 block of west MacArthur road and struck a Toyota Sienna van.

Sonia Lopez, 55, of Wichita, was a passenger in the van. She died from her injuries, Blick said. The driver of the Sienna and two passengers in the Infiniti were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.