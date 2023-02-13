Man, 26, faces murder charge in shooting death of Providence man

PROVIDENCE — A 26-year-old man with ties to Woonsocket faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Providence man inside a South Providence home, according to Providence police.

Antonio Reyson Leonor Uffre also faces charges of possession of a ghost gun and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the death of Ivan Encarnacion early Sunday morning, said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

A police car drives onto Burnside Street on Feb. 12 following a fatal shooting at a house.

It appears that the scene of the homicide, a house at 221 Burnside St., was also the premises of an unlicensed after-hours drinking establishment, Lapatin said.

A 911 caller reporting shots fired drew police to the private house at 5:30 a.m. and witnesses identified Uffre as the person who had shot Encarnacion, Lapatin said, adding that investigators had detained Uffre within 15 minutes.

Lapatin said investigators do not believe Uffre had any prior relationship with Encarnacion, who was shot in the basement of the home.

The two men had an argument and Uffre shot Encarnacion with a weapon, which investigators were in the process of testing on Monday, Lapatin said, adding that they believe it's a ghost gun.

Providence's police chief, Col. Oscar Perez, warned that authorities have a system for investigating people who sell liquor illegally and operate bars illegally.

The 911 caller had told dispatchers that a "house party" had been taking place at the home.

The operators of such establishment should know, said Perez, that they have some responsibility when tragedies like the one that took place over the weekend happen on their property.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man faces murder charge in shooting at suspected illegal drinking establishment