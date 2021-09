A 26-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment, cops said Sunday.

Police were called to the apartment on Wickham Ave. near E. 222nd St. in Laconia about 10:35 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of an assault.

When cops arrived, they found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, officials said.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police have made no arrests.