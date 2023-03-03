Man, 26, fatally shot at M&S Drive-Thru

Mansfield police are investigating a homicide at M&S Drive Thru, 753 Springmill St., Thursday night. Two others suffered gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old male died Thursday after a shooting at 11:06 p.m. inside the M&S Drive-Thru, 753 Springmill St., according to Mansfield police.

A man who called 911 said he needed to "report a murder," according to a recording from the City of Mansfield Communications Center.

"Who was hurt?" said the dispatcher.

"A customer," the caller said. "Somebody just came in and shot him."

"A customer was shot? Is he breathing at all?" the dispatcher said.

"No he's dead," the caller said.

"Where was he shot?" the dispatcher asked.

"In the head," the caller said, adding the victim has a pulse.

The caller said a male suspect wearing all black and a mask entered the business and shot three people. He said he did not know if the suspect left in a vehicle but said everything was recorded on video, according to the 911 call, obtained by the News Journal through a public records request.

Upon officers’ arrival, a 26-year-old male shooting victim was found and transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Another 26-year-old male had been shot in his calf and also was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield, according to Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a 24-year-old female victim who had been shot in the foot arrived at the hospital. Police determined that the woman had been at the M&S Drive-Thru when the two males were shot but she fled before officers arrived, Porch said in a news release issued Friday morning.

Major Crimes detectives are working to determine who is responsible for the shootings.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is sending the deceased victim to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Once additional details are known they will be released at that time, police said.

Police did not identify the three shooting victims.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

Story continues

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Three people shot, one dies, at M&S Drive-Thru on Springmill Steeet