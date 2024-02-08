Man, 26, fatally shot outside Bronx chicken restaurant

A 26-year-old man was killed Thursday in a shooting outside a Kennedy chicken store in the Bronx, police said.

Police were called around 10:55 a.m. to the address on W. Kingsbridge Road near Webb Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights, across from the Veterans Administration medical center.

At the scene, officers discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Medics rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was not released as police worked to track down his family.

There were no immediate arrests.