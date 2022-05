CLEARWATER — A man was shot and killed Monday night in the 800 block of LaSalle Street, Clearwater police say.

Shots were fired about 9:30 p.m., according to police. A 26-year-old man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital but later died there from his injuries.

No other details were released by police. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.