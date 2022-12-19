Man, 26, shot dead in Bronx building

A Bronx man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon after an argument erupted in a building about a mile from his home.

Angel Cuasant, 26, was shot several times in the chest just after 1 p.m. inside a building on Briggs Ave. near E. 196th St. in Kingsbridge Heights.

Medics took him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved, police said.

Cuasant lived on Decatur Ave. about 15 blocks northwest of where he was killed.

No one has been arrested, police said.