Man, 26, stabbed to death on Queens street

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Queens street, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Roche, 26, was knifed in the back during a confrontation on 89th Ave. near Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica about 8:50 p.m. Monday, cops said. He died at the scene, just a few blocks from where he lived.

At least two men were taken into custody but charges were not immediately filed.

Police say Roche was a member of the Latin Kings gang. He had several past arrests, including for robbery and weapons possession, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked his killing.