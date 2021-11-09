Man, 26, stabbed to death on Queens street

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Queens street, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Roche, 26, was knifed in the back during a confrontation on 89th Ave. near Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica about 8:50 p.m. Monday, cops said. He died at the scene, just a few blocks from where he lived.

At least two men were taken into custody but charges were not immediately filed.

Police say Roche was a member of the Latin Kings gang. He had several past arrests, including for robbery and weapons possession, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked his killing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories