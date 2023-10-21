Man, 27, accused of vehicular assault following wreck in Thurston County

A 27-year-old man, suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault following a wreck in the Yelm area Thursday morning.

About 5:40 a.m., the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Thurston Fire Authority were dispatched to the 16000 block of 148th Avenue Southeast at Vail Road Southeast.

A Medic 2 vehicle from Lacey also was dispatched to the crash.

Once there, they found a two-vehicle wreck between a sedan and pickup truck, Lt. Mike Brooks said. The truck driver — the 27-year-old man — is alleged to have crossed the center line and crashed into the other vehicle, Brooks said.

The man was hurt and so was his female passenger, a woman in her mid-30s, Brooks said. The female driver in the sedan, a woman in her mid-40s, also was hurt, he said.

All three were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, said Kevin Denton, deputy fire chief for SE Thurston Fire.