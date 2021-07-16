Man, 27, charged with assault after his girlfriend suffers broken ribs in Makakilo attack

Jul. 16—A 23-year-old woman sustained broken ribs after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her in Makakilo.

Shane K. Avilla, 27, is scheduled to appear at his arraignment Monday at Circuit Court after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.

He remains free after posting $50, 000 bail.

Police said a man assaulted his girlfriend, knocking out one of her teeth on the night of July 1. She also sustained broken ribs.

The alleged assault was reported to police days later.

Police located the woman's boyfriend, later identified as Avilla, in Ewa Monday afternoon and arrested him for investigation of assault.