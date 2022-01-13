Man, 27, charged in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old boy last year in Little Village

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot last year in Little Village, authorities announced Thursday.

Joliet resident Santos Chavez, 27, was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder related to the Feb. 21 shooting of teenager Alberto Flores, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Chavez was arrested Wednesday by members of the Great Lakes Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Joliet, the same block listed as his home address.

Chavez allegedly was identified as the man who fatally shot 16-year-old Flores in the chest last year in the 3300 block of West 30th Street, but authorities did not immediately release additional details about the investigation.

Chavez is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Thursday. .

Check back for updates.

