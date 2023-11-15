Man, 27, charged with murder of debt collector
A man has been charged with the murder of a debt collector who was fatally shot in south London four years ago.
Hudhaifah Cranston, of Bevan Court, Croydon, was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan.
Mr Cranston, 27, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
In August, Kaine Gilead, 26, from Surbiton, was jailed for a minimum of 34 years for the murder of Mr Wiggan.
