Man, 27, charged with second-degree murder in shooting at Warren apartment complex

Mar. 16—A 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man Friday at a Warren apartment complex has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Vsean Crump was arraigned Tuesday in 37th District Court in Warren, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

He said Crump was also charged with felony firearm possession.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

A judge ordered Crump held without bond and scheduled a preliminary examination of the case against him for April 1.

The charges stem from a shooting Friday afternoon at the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre just north of Eight Mile, according to police.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the apartment complex for a report of a shooting. They found the victim had been shot five times in the head and neck.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man had been shot in a parking lot. Officials said he was shot three times in the head while he was on the ground.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators developed a suspect within 24 hours, Dwyer said Monday.

On Saturday, Warren police officers and U.S. Marshals located the suspect, who lives in Detroit, he said. They executed a search warrant on the suspect's home and vehicle. Authorities seized firearms and clothing that may have been used in the shooting, according to the commissioner.

Dwyer said Tuesday the shooting is the city's first homicide of the year.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez