Man, 27, dies after shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

A 27-year-old man who was hospitalized after a shooting on Monday has died, the St. Petersburg Police Department said Tuesday.

Police were called to 3110 47th Avenue South around 6:38 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting. When they got to the area, they saw a man had been shot, the department said in a news release.

The man, identified by police as Logan Jay McNeil, was taken to Bayfront Health with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. His condition deteriorated Tuesday and he died.

McNeil’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department by calling 727-893-7780 or texting SPPD plus the information you want to share to TIP411.

