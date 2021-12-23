Man, 27, dies a week after being shot on Queens street

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
A 27-year-old man Queens man died a week after he was shot on the street, police said Thursday.

Jordan Gilliam, 27, was blasted in the shoulder and buttocks near 97th St. and 57th Ave. in Corona about 8:35 p.m. Dec. 15, cops said. A 37-year-old man with him was shot in both thighs.

Medics rushed both victims to Elmhurst hospital, where Gilliam died Wednesday. He lived in Flushing, police said.

The other victim is expected to recover.

There has been no arrests but police believe the shooter is a gang member. Both victims are Bloods members, according to cops.

