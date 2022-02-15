Man, 27, fatally shot after argument in Waipahu, police say

Feb. 15—Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Waipahu Sunday night, authorities said.

Police said the shooting occurred during an argument on Honowai Street fronting the Honowai Neighborhood Park at about 11 :10 p.m.

The victim and his friends were drinking when a male suspect pulled up in a black sport utility vehicle. The suspect apparently was was in the area picking up a female, police said.

As the suspect was starting to drive away, he rolled down his window and he exchanged words with the group. The suspect then stopped his vehicle, got out and continued to argue with the victim. That's when he shot the victim, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department's Homicide Detail.

"It does not appear to be a random shooting, " Thoemmes said.

The suspect, a heavy set man in his 30s who was wearing a black and red hat and a black T-shirt, drove away in the direction of Kunia Road.

Responding Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Thoemmes said police were not be releasing the victim's name because family members have not identified him yet.

There are no arrests at this time.