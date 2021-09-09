Man, 27, fatally shot in New Haven

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in New Haven Thursday night, the 22nd homicide of the year in the city.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire on Newhall Street, between Division and Thompson streets, shortly before 8:20 p.m. Responding officers found the wounded man, later identified as Trequon Lawrence of New Haven.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement Wednesday that the increase in gun violence being experienced in New Haven and across the nation is concerning.

“Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14-year-old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement. We’re implementing, and have been for months, the evidence-based programs that are known to reduce gun violence.”

Elicker apparently was talking about Tyshaun Hargrove, who was shot multiple times on Chatham Street in New Haven Aug. 25.

“But, we need more help from the community,” the mayor continues. “Sharing information anonymously with the police department — no matter how small — could be the tip that gets a shooter off the streets.”

Anyone with information about Lawrence’s shooting that may help investigators is asked to call the Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips may be called in to 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) texted to NHPD at 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.