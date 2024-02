A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue at about 7:50 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. The Chicago Fire Department transported him to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating the shooting.

