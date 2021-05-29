Man, 27, remains under police custody at hospital after Tuesday shooting in Kalihi

May 29—A 27-year-old felon who police shot and critically wounded in Kalihi Tuesday night after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers who were trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants remains under police custody at a hospital, police said.

Dion Vincent Kitzmiller is still being held on two separate $50, 000 outstanding warrants for abuse of family or household member, terroristic threatening and firearm offenses.

Police released him pending further investigation for first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts of first-degree criminal property damage and two firearm offenses in connection with Tuesday's case.

Police can hold an individual for 48 hours from the time of arrest. In that time period, they either have to file charges or release the person pending further investigation.

Charges could be later filed via grand jury or information charging, according to defense attorney Victor Bakke, who is not involved in the case.

Because Kitzmiller remains hospitalized and is being held on the outstanding warrants in other cases, police are not worried about him being a flight risk, Bakke said.

Defense attorney William Harrison, who is also not involved in the cas, e said police releasing Kitzmiller pending further investigation on the attempted murder, criminal property damage and firearm offenses allows law enforcement time to conduct a full investigation. "It may actually evolve into additional charges."

Shortly before 11 :30 p.m. Tuesday, plainclothes officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit located Kitzmiller—who was wanted on the two separate outstanding warrants—on Hikina Lane in a parked Jeep with two passengers.

As officers ordered him to get out of the vehicle, he drove out of a stall and hit four other vehicles, according to acting Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic at a Wednesday news conference.

Residents on Hikina Lane heard loud screeching noises followed by crash sounds at the time.

Officers again approached him and ordered him to get out. As he was exiting the vehicle, Kitzmiller brandished a handgun and pointed it at officers, Vanic said. An officer fired several shots striking him in his upper body.

It's not known how many gunshot wounds Kitzmiller sustained.

One resident heard three shots fired and another heard five shots.

Officers pulled him out of the vehicle and administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. He was taken to The Queen's Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The officers and passengers did not sustain any injuries.

Police recovered a gun from the vehicle.

Kitzmiller has a criminal history of six felony convictions for theft, drugs and robbery, a misdemeanor terroristic threatening conviction and a petty misdemeanor drug conviction.