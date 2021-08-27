Man, 27, shot dead in Upper Manhattan

One man was shot to death and a second wounded in gunfire that erupted early Friday in Upper Manhattan, police said.

A 27-year-old man and his friend, also 27, were standing at 10th Ave. and W. 211th St. in Washington Heights just before 2 a.m. when two other men walked up.

One of those men opened fire, hitting a victim in the chest. Medics took him to New York Presbyterian-Allen Hospital, where he died. The second victim was struck in the hand. He was in stable condition.

No one has been arrested yet.