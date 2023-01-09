Man, 27, stabbed dead arguing over $10 in Brooklyn street clash

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument over $10 on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday.

Daniel Ryan died Friday at Elmhurst Hospital, three days after he was attacked in a confrontation witnessed by his girlfriend on Moore St. near Humboldt St. in Williamsburg, cops said.

When police got to the scene after getting a 3:53 a.m. Tuesday 911 call they found Ryan lying on the sidewalk, stabbed in the neck and upper body. Medics rushed him to the hospital.

His girlfriend said Ryan, who lived a few blocks away, was arguing with his killer over $10 when he was slain.

The murder weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.