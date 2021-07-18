Man, 28, arrested for second-degree attempted murder after fight in Wahiawa leads to stabbing

Jul. 18—A 28-year-old man has been arrested for second-degree attempted murder after stabbing another man in Wahiawa.

The suspect was arrested at 1 :35 p.m. Friday for a "physical confrontation " that took place at 11 :40 p.m. on July 10, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the suspect "threatened the victim with a knife and damaged his property."

HPD said a fight ensued, and the suspect caused a "bone fracture " and "stab wound " to the victim, who is 54 years old. He was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition.

Prior to being arrested, police found drugs on the suspect. Other offenses for his arrest include first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and third-degree and fourth-degree criminal property damage.