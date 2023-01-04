Man, 28, charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting at Lansing Twp. recording studio

LANSING TWP. − Police said they've arrested a Saginaw-area parolee in connection with the shootings of two men Saturday afternoon at a recording studio on East Michigan Avenue.

Anthony Anderson Jr., 28, was charged Wednesday with open murder, assault with intent to murder and four weapons counts, Lansing Township police said in a news release. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a parole violation hold after being involved in a traffic crash in the Saginaw area, they said.

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph said strong cooperation from the community helped police solve the case quickly.

"Good people everywhere are fed up with the senseless violence plaguing our communities, and this case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when the police and community members work together," Joseph said in a news release.

Anderson is charged with shooting Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, Saturday afternoon at 51 Sessions, a recording studio in a commercial building on East Michigan Avenue at Detroit Street. Both were taken to Sparrow Hospital, where Terrell died and Brown was reported in critical condition. Brown remained in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

Lansing Township police, Lansing police and Michigan State Police responded, and officers were at the scene until about 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. A township officer who returned about noon that day to do follow-up work learned that someone fired more rounds at the shooting scene after police had left early that morning.

The rounds struck the building and a vehicle, but no injuries were reported in that shooting. Township police said they believe the second flurry of gunfire was related to the shooting of Terrell and Brown.

Joseph said Terrell "touched so many people" in the community.

"It's come to our attention that he was very well known and very well liked inside the Lansing community," Joseph said. "Because he was so loved, people are hurting ... I want to thank the Greater Lansing community for stepping up and helping us as much as they could in this investigation," Joseph said.

Anyone with information about either shooting incident is asked to contact Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 488-1344 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

