Man, 28, dead after argument turns deadly in Derby; police looking for shooting suspect

Derby police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead early Sunday morning, police chief Robert Lee said over a phone call.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Westview in Derby. Officers found the 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Lee said.

Several people on scene were interviewed by police. Investigators are looking for a man in his mid 20s who “has a street name of ‘D’ or possibly ‘Dee,” according to Lee.

Police are still piecing together what led up to the shooting, but say the victim and the suspect were inside a home when an argument broke out that led to the victim being shot, Lee said.

Anyone with information or the identity of this person should contact the Derby Police Department at 316-788-1557 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.