Man, 28, dies after being shot in West Tampa, police say

TAMPA — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night on the 2900 block of W Abdella Street in West Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The man was found in his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the scene just before 9:30 p.m., police said. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they initially responded to the scene for a disturbance.

“The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives,” police said in a news release.

No information about a motive or the individuals involved was immediately released. Police said they would issue additional information when available.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.